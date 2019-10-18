Rape victim (6) dies a week after attack
"We had accepted that she was raped and she would subsequently recover to live with the gruesome experience for the rest of her life ... but her death has cut deep into our hearts."
These were the heartbreaking words from the family of a six-year-old girl, Boitumelo Matsekoleng, who was raped last week and died from her injuries at the Polokwane Provincial Hospital this week.
Boitumelo, a grade R pupil at Baithuti Mohlahledi Primary School in Serageng village near Jane Furse, Limpopo, was injured in the bush at 2am last week. She had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit since her admission.
Her aunt Kgolane Maleka said the family was expecting her to pull through.
Maleka, who sat next to Boitumelo's mother Refilwe Matsekoleng, 32, said yesterday: "Her death has deeply saddened us. We didn't expect it as we had hoped she would recuperate and live with those indelible scars.
"We pray to God to guide us and let her innocent soul rest in eternal peace."
Maleka said the justice system should send the alleged rapist, Charles Motshwathupa, 34, to jail with no option for parole. "He must rot in jail because if he returns we are going to deal with him.
"A little child suffered in his hands and he left her for dead, who does that?"
Refilwe was too distraught to speak to the media.
Family members gathered outside a four-roomed house preparing for Boitumelo's burial.
Her uncle Ntapane Matsekoleng, 50, said the doctor told them that she died from head injuries.
"We are still waiting for post-mortem results on the cause of death. However, on Monday the doctor said Boitumelo had brain injuries as she was beaten with a blunt object and bled internally," said Matsekoleng.
She will be buried on Sunday.
Education MEC Polly Boshielo expressed shock and devastation at the death of Boitumelo.
"We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community during this difficult time," said Boshielo yesterday.
"It is sad to lose a young life, a grade R learner, who had just started with her formal education with a potential of becoming anything she wanted in life."
Meanwhile, there was drama at the Nebo magistrate's court yesterday where Motshwathupa briefly appeared.
His case was postponed to December 3 for further police investigations.
