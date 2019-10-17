One clear message against rape

The Not In My Name initiative has released a statement calling for the court to sentence "Nicholas Ninow, a vile criminal who preyed on an innocent child, to be given a life sentence".

While I appreciate their efforts and support towards the little girl, I also wish that they can make such noises with all perpetrators irrespective of their race and social background, to send a strong message that all rapists must get nothing less than a life sentence for their heinous crimes.