WATCH | Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow writes poem to child victim

He read a poem intended for his young victim and told the court he has prepared a letter for her family.

Ninow said he wants to apologise to his son for having been born while he was in prison, saying he knew what it was like to have to grow up without a father. The child was born in December.

He also apologised to his ex-fiancée and his grandmother, who supported him in court last month when he admitted guilt.

"My grandmother is my idol and my role model," he attested. "She's always managed to make me see the better part of me. That is why I managed to finish school. I love her."

Ninow testified about his difficult upbringing and drug addiction.

He said he started using drugs at age 13. He was dealing with a lot of anger. He went to rehab and says he felt good. He relapsed and consumed both drugs and alcohol in the days prior to the rape.

