WATCH | Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow gets life sentence

Ninow admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen, Pretoria, last year.

Mosopa also handed Ninow five-year sentences for drug possession and for defeating the ends of justice. They are to run concurrently with the life sentence. It was also ordered that Ninow's name be added to the sexual offenders' registry.

In delivering judgment, Mosopa said the evidence was "overwhelming" against Ninow.

Mosopa added that the victim was now scared of being in the company of men, and that Ninow had violated a child he should have protected. He said rape was a degrading offence and was worse when committed on a vulnerable child.