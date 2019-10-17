I intentionally raped girl (7) at Dros restaurant - Nicholas Ninow

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has told the court that he started using drugs with his mother at a young age.

Ninow, who took the stand yesterday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria where he was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl, told the court that he had taken drugs three days before the incident in September last year.

He admitted to raping the child in a female toilet cubicle at the Silverton Dros restaurant in Pretoria.

Ninow told the court that he left work early three days before the incident. He called his drug dealer, who delivered drugs to him.

When he was at the Dros, he ordered beer. He said he did not intentionally choose to sit in the kiddies' area. He also denied telling the waitress that he was waiting for someone.

On the day, Ninow said he consumed large quantities of alcohol and drugs. "I started drinking and it got out of control."