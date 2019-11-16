Human rights commission slams refugees' attack on faith leaders

The South African Human Rights Commission has slammed the “violent” attack on religious leaders at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and other religious leaders were among those attacked on Friday morning.

The leaders were trying to negotiate a resolution to conflicts between refugees who had taken shelter at the church.

Chaos erupted while faith leaders were announcing plans for the relocation, repatriation and reintegration of the foreigners.

More than 200 refugees have been living in the church for weeks after police removed them from a makeshift camp outside the premises of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) in the CBD.