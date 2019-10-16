Dros rapist Nicholas Ninow says he started using drugs at 13 - with his mother

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has told the court that he started using drugs with his mother at a young age.

Ninow, who took the stand on Wednesday in the Pretoria high court where he was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl, told the court that he had taken drugs three days before the incident in September 2018.

He admitted to raping the child in a female toilet cubicle at the Silverton Dros restaurant.

Ninow told the court that he left work early three days before the incident. He called his drug dealer, who delivered drugs to him.