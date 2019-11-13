Interview with Ninow's family gave rapist voice and legitimacy

On October 27 the SABC aired an interview with convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother, Chantelle Ninow.

There was a great uproar in the country regarding the interview. Many thought this was a clear case of white privilege in action, that the interview was insensitive to the victim and her family, and it was tantamount to secondary victimisation.

The internet does not forget. The little girl will not only have the rape ingrained in her memory forever, but her horrid ordeal will live on, on the internet - forever.

I agree with the criticism of the SABC. There was no consideration of the impact this could have on the victim and her family.

What the interview did is perpetuate the idea that when a white man has committed a violent crime like rape, we need to investigate further because, essentially, white men do not rape. The interview also said to South Africans that when a perpetrator is white, they are likely to get a greater platform for their voices to be heard, hence the interview is seen as a perpetuation of white privilege.

The probing of his life sanitises Nicholas Ninow, in that there must be a bigger reason that is worthy of the country to know, a reason that can somehow explain why this man committed such a horrid crime.