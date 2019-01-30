Matlhomola Mosweu's mom in tears as she testifies in son's murder case

An emotional mother of the Coligny teenager who was killed for stealing sunflowers on a farm, burst into tears while testifying in court yesterday.

Agnes Mosweu was testifying in aggravation proceedings in the sentencing of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte who have been convicted of her son Matlhomola's murder.

Mosweu told the North West High Court in Mahikeng that Matlhomola, who was in grade 6, was one of her six children.

Prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe asked the mother

how she felt when she had received the news of her boy's killing.

"I wasn't feeling well and I am still not feeling well now," she told the court.

Molefe put it to her that evidence in court showed that Matlhomola was killed for stealing sunflowers.

"I don't have an answer to that, I am not sure because I was not there," she said.

"I am not happy about that."

Molefe then asked Mosweu if it was "really necessary" for a child to die for a sunflower?

"It is not necessary for a child to be killed for a sunflower," she said.