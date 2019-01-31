Matlhomola Mosweu's murderer plans to marry girlfriend on release

One of the two men found guilty of killing a Coligny teenager told the North West high court through his legal representative on Thursday that as soon as he gets released from custody, he will be marrying his girlfriend.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty in October last year of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads in a farm where they worked.

In her closing submissions, defence attorney advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar said Doorewaard was a first-time offender and that he did not have previous convictions.

She said that his plan was to marry his 27-year-old girlfriend as soon as he gets released.