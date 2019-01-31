Matlhomola Mosweu's murderer plans to marry girlfriend on release
One of the two men found guilty of killing a Coligny teenager told the North West high court through his legal representative on Thursday that as soon as he gets released from custody, he will be marrying his girlfriend.
Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty in October last year of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads in a farm where they worked.
In her closing submissions, defence attorney advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar said Doorewaard was a first-time offender and that he did not have previous convictions.
She said that his plan was to marry his 27-year-old girlfriend as soon as he gets released.
“Accused number one is involved in a stable relationship with his girlfriend and they are planning to marry each other after his release,” Zwiegelaar said.
She said Doorewaard was struggling to come to terms with the death of Matlhomola. Zwiegelaar was submitting his closing arguments ahead of sentencing.
Matlhomola was killed in April 2017 in Rietvlei farm, North West. His death caused divisions and tension amongst the black and white community in the small farming town.