It's too late for your apology - Coligny teen's mom tells his murderers

The mother of murdered Coligny youth Matlhomola Mosweu has told the court that the time for apologies has passed and that she had refused to forgive her son’s killers when they approached her.

Agnes Mosweu on Wednesday told the North West high court that the defence lawyers of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte tried approaching her on Tuesday, saying that the two convicted murderers wanted to apologise.

“It’s too late for their apology, I do not have my son with me. Why do they want to apologise now when my son was buried long time ago?” she asked.

However, advodate Cecile Zwiegelaar told Mosweu that the parents of Doorewaard and Schutte only wanted to meet with her to offer their help and support.

“Their (Doorewaard and Schutte) parents have been wishing to approach you but they did not know that you were the mother of the deceased,” Zwiegelaar said.