It's too late for your apology - Coligny teen's mom tells his murderers
The mother of murdered Coligny youth Matlhomola Mosweu has told the court that the time for apologies has passed and that she had refused to forgive her son’s killers when they approached her.
Agnes Mosweu on Wednesday told the North West high court that the defence lawyers of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte tried approaching her on Tuesday, saying that the two convicted murderers wanted to apologise.
“It’s too late for their apology, I do not have my son with me. Why do they want to apologise now when my son was buried long time ago?” she asked.
However, advodate Cecile Zwiegelaar told Mosweu that the parents of Doorewaard and Schutte only wanted to meet with her to offer their help and support.
“Their (Doorewaard and Schutte) parents have been wishing to approach you but they did not know that you were the mother of the deceased,” Zwiegelaar said.
Mosweu was the third and possibly the last witness to testify in sentencing proceedings where the state is proving its case on aggravating circumstances.
Earlier in the day, proceedings were brought to a halt after judge Ronald Hendricks reprimanded advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar on her line of questioning in the Coligny murder case.
This came after Zwiegelaar posed personal questions to Mosweu regarding the paternity of her children.
Zwiegelaar had asked Mosweu if Matlhomola’s father was also the father of her other six children.
She answered that she only had four children with Matlhomola's father. Zwiegelaar then asked whether the other three children belonged to [three] different fathers.
She further asked whether Matlhomola’s father was maintaining his children.
This is when Hendricks decided to intervene.
“We are busy with sentencing proceedings, this is not about maintenance,” he said. Hendricks then asked Zwiegelaar on the relevancy of her line of questioning.
“What is the relevancy of your questions, do you have any more questions?" he asked before adjourning the court.