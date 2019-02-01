Coligny killers Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard 'callous, uncaring'

The killing of a Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu by two farmworkers has been described as brutal, savage, horrible and barbaric.

This is according to prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe who made the submission in his closing arguments for the sentencing of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court yesterday.

Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of killing Mosweu in April 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads.

They allegedly threw him out of a moving bakkie.

Molefe said the conduct of the pair and the nature of the offences were very serious. He said despite the overwhelming evidence against the accused, they persisted with their "lies".