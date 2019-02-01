Coligny killers Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard 'callous, uncaring'
The killing of a Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu by two farmworkers has been described as brutal, savage, horrible and barbaric.
This is according to prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe who made the submission in his closing arguments for the sentencing of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court yesterday.
Doorewaard and Schutte were found guilty of killing Mosweu in April 2017 after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads.
They allegedly threw him out of a moving bakkie.
Molefe said the conduct of the pair and the nature of the offences were very serious. He said despite the overwhelming evidence against the accused, they persisted with their "lies".
"This is a clear sign that they are not prepared to rehabilitate," Molefe said.
He said Doorewaard and Schutte did not take the court into their confidence.
"It cannot be found that the accused are remorseful; remorse should not be confused with regret or self pity," Molefe told the court.
"The killing stands against our state of humanity and constitutional way of thinking. It violated the deceased's rights of life, dignity and equality before law."
He said the pair's conduct smirked of "jungle justice" and disrespect for the family of Mosweu.
During the week the court heard that the family members of the two accused wanted to apologise to Mosweu family.
Molefe said that did not hold water.
"At this stage one must note that the accused only told us about their regret from the bar," Molefe said.
He said no attempts were made by the accused to send their condolences to the deceased family up until their conviction.
"This shows their lack of care," he said.
He also stated that the conduct of the accused led to public violence and racial polarisation in Coligny.
Molefe said the two also lied by saying the sole witness in the case Bonakele Pakisi was not at the crime scene.
"The facts and circumstances in this case indicate that the killing of the Mosweu and the inhumane treatment meted out to Pakisi was callous and gruesome," Molefe said.
Judge Ronald Hendricks postponed the case to March 6 for sentencing.