Judge who presided over Coligny 'sunflower case' up for top job in North West judiciary

The judicial service commission (JSC) on Tuesday said it would recommend judge Roland Hendricks for the position of North West deputy judge president.

Hendricks is being interviewed for the position for the third time, having failed twice in the past.

He is the only candidate interviewed for the post this time.

During his interview Hendricks had to answer questions about his former political affiliation to the ANC, as well as his handling of traditional leadership cases which reportedly had raised concern among critics in the academic fraternity.