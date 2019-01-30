Coligny teen's mom heard of his death from colleagues
The mother of the murdered Coligny teenager Mosweu said she heard her colleagues talking about a boy who had been found killed, and later realised that the person they were talking about was his son.
Agnes Mosweu was testifying on the third day of sentencing proceedings in the North West high court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.
She said she was with her son the day before he was killed. Matlhomola was murdered in April 2017 for allegedly stealing sunflower heads.
Mosweu said she has been unable to come to terms with the fact that her son is dead.
She said the families of the two men who were found guilty of killing her son did not even try to contact her for comfort.
Mosweu was testifying ahead of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte's sentencing. The pair was found guilty of killing Matlhomola on October last year after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads at their employer's farm.
Cross-examining Mosweu, advocate Cecile Zwiegelaar for Schutte asked whether she saw her son's body after she heard the conversation by her colleagues.
“No,” the mother responded. “And then the next time was on Sunday when you were told that your son was dead. Did you try to trace where your son was after realising that he did not come back home?” Zwiegelaar asked.
State advocate Rapule Molefe interjected, telling the court that he cannot see the relevancy of Zweigelaar’s questioning.
But Zwiegelaar said she was trying to find out how close the mother was to her late son.
The court was full with members of the white community, Economic Freedom Fighters members and other interested parties.
Court proceedings are continuing.