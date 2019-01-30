Coligny teen's mom heard of his death from colleagues

The mother of the murdered Coligny teenager Mosweu said she heard her colleagues talking about a boy who had been found killed, and later realised that the person they were talking about was his son.

Agnes Mosweu was testifying on the third day of sentencing proceedings in the North West high court in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

She said she was with her son the day before he was killed. Matlhomola was murdered in April 2017 for allegedly stealing sunflower heads.

Mosweu said she has been unable to come to terms with the fact that her son is dead.

She said the families of the two men who were found guilty of killing her son did not even try to contact her for comfort.