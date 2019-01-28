Matlhomola Mosweu's mother to testify ahead of sentencing of his killers

Three witnesses, including the mother of the 16-year-old boy who was murdered for allegedly stealing sunflower head, are expected to testify ahead of sentencing procedures at the North West high court on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte will know their fate after all parties have testified. The pair was found guilty in October last year of killing Matlhomola Mosweu at Rietvlei farm in Coligny.

His death sparked violent protests that left the town in fire, with black community members saying that Mosweu’s death was racially motivated. On Monday morning, the state told the court that it will be calling on Mosweu’s mother Mmankhubidi Mosweu and two community leaders in Coligny to beef up its case.

Doorewaard and Schutte arrived in court wearing black suits. In the gallery, an unusual number of white community members was in attendance while outside court black community members, led by the EFF, were picketing .