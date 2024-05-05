Police have rearrested a murder accused security guard who had been on the run for more than a year.
Nqubeko Bright Mchunu was wanted after he failed to show up in court in 2023 to face murder charges in connection with the killing of a municipal employee.
Mchunu, 43, was apprehended in Zondi, Soweto, on Friday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli on Sunday said Mchunu disappeared after a court appearance in March 2023 and had been out on bail in the murder case of Steve Tshwete local municipality employee Tshepo Maseko.
Maseko, 33, was among a group of municipal workers on strike when he was shot in the back of his head in Middelburg on August 17 2022.
The strike came after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3m.
Security guard wanted for murder rearrested
Suspect on the run for more than a year
Image: Supplied
Police have rearrested a murder accused security guard who had been on the run for more than a year.
Nqubeko Bright Mchunu was wanted after he failed to show up in court in 2023 to face murder charges in connection with the killing of a municipal employee.
Mchunu, 43, was apprehended in Zondi, Soweto, on Friday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli on Sunday said Mchunu disappeared after a court appearance in March 2023 and had been out on bail in the murder case of Steve Tshwete local municipality employee Tshepo Maseko.
Maseko, 33, was among a group of municipal workers on strike when he was shot in the back of his head in Middelburg on August 17 2022.
The strike came after the dismissal of 16 employees who had allegedly raised concerns over the appointment of 30 bodyguards by acting municipal manager Thokozile Nkosi in April, costing about R3m.
Police launch manhunt for suspect linked to municipal worker’s murder
Workers downed tools in solidarity with the 16 employees.
"According to information, Mchunu was employed as a security guard at the time. It is alleged that the protesters started damaging properties and that's when the shooting incident occurred.
"During that time, it was unknown who was responsible for the shooting, but police conducted an intensive investigation, which led to the arrest of Mchunu as a suspect," said Mdhluli.
"His first appearance at the Middelburg magistrate's court was on August 19 2022. He was then granted bail of R10,000 in September 2022. The proceedings continued in court until March 9 2023, but thereafter, Mchunu never returned to court.
"The matter was postponed to April 11 2023, where a warrant for his arrest was issued..."
Man who killed his brother and girlfriend's father sentenced to life
Mdhluli said Mchunu was circulated as per the warrant of arrest against him.
"Information was received and police did as they promised by treating information as confidential... Nqubeko Bright Mchunu, who is now 43, was arrested on Friday in the Gauteng province. Mchunu is expected to appear in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Monday."
Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela commended police for rearresting Mchunu.
"We are thankful to all stakeholders, including members of the public who assisted with information, and not forgetting the media for continually playing a pivotal role in sharing valuable information with the public. Together we continue to move forward in the fight against crime, " said Manamela.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos