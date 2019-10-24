State revives 'dead' pupil's dreams
Prudence Makhubalo, 19, fears that she might not get her matric senior certificate after she was declared dead by her school.
Makhubalo, a grade 12 pupil at Vaal High School in Vanderbijlpark, was among the more than 600,000 grade 12 pupils who wrote English first paper for their final matric examinations yesterday.
Unlike other pupils, she had to use an exam centre number because she did not have an examination number.
"This has been very stressing for me and I see my future going down the drain. My worst fear was missing out on exams. No one is explaining to me why I ended up as a 'deceased' or why I was deregistered from the school.
"I tried to concentrate on my exams but I am worried that I might not get my certificate or I will be told to rewrite the exams," Makhubalo said.
Her woes started when the school gave out matric final examination timetable and she did not get hers.
Makhubalo's grandmother Pamela Molefe, 61, said when she heard that her granddaughter did not get the timetable, she immediately went to the school and she was referred to the district offices.
"They looked for her name in the matric roll but she was not there. However, her name was amongst the pupils who had been deregistered from the school and she was declared as a deceased," Molefe said.
She said she contacted the department of home affairs to find out if the problem was not on their side and she was told that the system shows that her granddaughter is still alive.
"I have been going up and down trying to solve this issue. We still want to know who is responsible for such a mistake. I took my granddaughter to school today [yesterday] and the principal knows her plight..." she said.
Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil was re-registered on the system after she was deregistered.
"The school received all the relevant exam documents.
"Her personal timetable was sent to the school this morning [yesterday]. Her examination number is still the same [as the one she was issued with] before deregistration..." Mabona said.
Mabona said Makhubalo will receive her matric certificate.
