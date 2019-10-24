State revives 'dead' pupil's dreams

Prudence Makhubalo, 19, fears that she might not get her matric senior certificate after she was declared dead by her school.

Makhubalo, a grade 12 pupil at Vaal High School in Vanderbijlpark, was among the more than 600,000 grade 12 pupils who wrote English first paper for their final matric examinations yesterday.

Unlike other pupils, she had to use an exam centre number because she did not have an examination number.

"This has been very stressing for me and I see my future going down the drain. My worst fear was missing out on exams. No one is explaining to me why I ended up as a 'deceased' or why I was deregistered from the school.

"I tried to concentrate on my exams but I am worried that I might not get my certificate or I will be told to rewrite the exams," Makhubalo said.

Her woes started when the school gave out matric final examination timetable and she did not get hers.

Makhubalo's grandmother Pamela Molefe, 61, said when she heard that her granddaughter did not get the timetable, she immediately went to the school and she was referred to the district offices.