Robbers set building housing matric exam papers on fire

The beginning of matric exams was marred by one violent incident after security guards at the tribal offices housing the department of education were robbed and the building was set alight.

The department said though none of the question papers kept in the offices in the Manyeleti tribal offices were damaged, the provincial department of education viewed the incident as a threat.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said three men reportedly stormed the offices and robbed security guards of their cellphones and other belongings before setting the offices on fire.

"What we know is that three men came in the early hours of Wednesday and robbed the security guards of cellphones and other belongings before setting the offices on fire," said Hlathi.