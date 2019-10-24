Robbers set building housing matric exam papers on fire
The beginning of matric exams was marred by one violent incident after security guards at the tribal offices housing the department of education were robbed and the building was set alight.
The department said though none of the question papers kept in the offices in the Manyeleti tribal offices were damaged, the provincial department of education viewed the incident as a threat.
Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said three men reportedly stormed the offices and robbed security guards of their cellphones and other belongings before setting the offices on fire.
A total of 56,838 candidates sat for the matric final examination in the province. There are 555 exam centres.
"We are 100% ready for the exams. We don't have much incidents, except one incident which took place at Manyeleti where there was a burning of a tribal office where our offices are also housed.
"But we are happy that the question papers inside remained safe because our storeroom was roofed in concrete. We have decided to move the question papers to another place where they will be more safe," said MEC for education Bonakele Majuba.
The spokesperson of the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs George Mthethwa condemned the incident.
Portia Shabangu Secondary School pupil Natashia Dlamini said she was prepared for the exams and was confident she will do well in her English which she wrote yesterday.
"English is one subject I will ace. Maths is giving me a hard time and I sit for the exam on Friday, but I will make sure I do well too," said Dlamini.
