Upgrade dispute delays exams in Soweto

Final examinations for grades 10 and 11 were delayed at Kwadedangendlale High School in Zola North, Soweto, yesterday as a building contractor threatened to move 16 mobile classroom containers over a payment dispute.

A group of angry parents picketed outside the school to prevent the mobile classrooms from being removed.

School governing body (SGB) chairperson William Mabaso said construction to rebuild the school started on January 2 and was supposed to be completed in the first week of December.

"I received a call from the contractor who said they have terminated their contract with the department over payment issues. They told me to leave the keys as they want to come and take their mobile containers. We could not allow them to take the mobile classes as the pupils would have nowhere to write their examinations because some of the classes have already been demolished," Mabaso said.

Mabaso said there were parents threatening that grade 12 pupils would not be able to write their final exams on Wednesday if the issue is not resolved.