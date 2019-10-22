Security at KZN schools beefed up after exam disruption threats

The KwaZulu-Natal department of community safety has beefed up security at schools, after controversial business forum Delangokubona allegedly threatened to disrupt exams.

The department said in a statement on Monday that MEC Bheki Ntuli had instructed it and police management to reinforce schools' examination security plans to safeguard against disruptions.

This comes after threats on social media, under the Delangokubona banner, to disrupt exams, including the matric English paper on Wednesday, due to delays in payment to service providers contracted by the education department.

“These threats are viewed very seriously and we do not take them lightly. Anything that seeks to disrupt the future of our children will be met with tough actions from the state. Anything that tampers with the future of our children will never be tolerated,” said Ntuli.