Matric exams get off to a good start

The first day of the matric final examinations went smoothly on Wednesday as 629,197 pupils sat for the English first paper across 7,416 examination centers nationwide.

The pupils said even though the paper was not that difficult they found discussion on the topic about "government gags the internet, how they get permission to limit conversation on social media" a bit of a challenge.

Zitho Mashaba, 17, a grade 12 pupil at Vaal High school in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg, said most of the questions were about the stuff that he had studied.

“It was only the question on government and the internet that nearly gave me a headache as we had to write a paragraph on the topic. Otherwise the paper was not so bad," he said.

In all provinces the exams went smoothly despite the threats of service delivery protests in some provinces.

KwaZulu-Natal reported that despite threats of service delivery protests in some part of the province the exams went off without a hassle.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said they will continue to protect the integrity of the examinations through monitoring and other safety measures.

In North West, the education department managed to evacuate grade 12 pupils from Bloemhof, Khuma and Kanakana townships to special centres following violent protests in the areas.