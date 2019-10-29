Here's why 'Idols SA’s' Yanga Sobetwa won’t write matric this year

Matrics across the country are cramming and sweating over exams, but Idols SA 2018 winner Yanga Sobetwa is not one of them.

The star has been hard at work on new music and her hectic schedule has made it difficult for her to write matric this year.

The star recently took to social media to wish matriculants good luck and revealed that she had tried to do grade 12 full time for the first part of the year, but found juggling work and school difficult.

“I tried doing matric full time the first six months this year. My fellow Rhodians are my witnesses. I missed a lot of classes because I was working on my album. I was travelling a lot. Therefore, I could only manage preparing for exams. Assignments and class tests played a huge role, but I couldn't do them,” she said.

The star will now write matric next year.

She said the decision to put her studies on ice was difficult and initially made her feel like a failure.

“It was a very difficult decision ... I felt like I failed, whereas I did not. I just needed more time than normal full-time students, so that's why I'll be writing four subjects in June next year, then the other three in December.”

The star hit back at claims that she regretted not doing matric this year and was depressed.

“They've started with the lies. I don’t regret taking a break from doing my matric for this year. I never said I did,” she said this week.