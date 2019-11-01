Self-taught coder lifts hopes with matric app

Lesego Finger taught himself to code at the age of 15 and now he has developed a mobile app called Matric Live.

The app will help grade 12 pupils prepare for their final examinations.

The 21-year-old self-taught software engineer from Orlando East, Soweto, recently won the Fundi Best Educational App 2019.

Fundi, the sponsor of the category of Best Educational Solution at the MTN App of the Year awards, is SA's leading education finance and education fund management solution specialist.

"Matric Live is a multifunctional education app that is reinventing the way pupils learn by making learning contextual, visual and not just theoretical. It supports over 16 subjects and it is currently free as pupils are writing their exams. [After that] one has to pay R50 as an annual subscription fee," Finger said.

He said he realised that young people wanted to do everything through their smartphones.