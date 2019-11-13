South Africa

'Tap water still not drinkable'

The SA Human Rights Commission says it's yet to receive a plan of action to deal with the water crisis in Hammanskraal from the City of Tshwane.

Last week, the commission gave the city until tomorrow to respond with a plan on dealing with the water crisis.

SAHRC's acting Gauteng provincial manager Kelly-Anne Cleopas said the commission would write to the city one more time before deciding on a way forward.

"There's been no response from the city, we are moving forward now as we request them for an assurance that there's access to clean potable water for all the residents of Hammanskraal," Cleopas said.

Cleopas said they have already established that even though there was water coming out of taps, it was still not good quality. City's Abel Tau, confirmed that he was yet to respond to SAHRC, saying it was unclear which plan the chapter 9 institution was looking for.

