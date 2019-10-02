Mayor must explain 'dodgy' Moeketsi Mosola deal

The whopping R4.4m golden handshake given to controversial former Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola in a separation deal by mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is an insult to some of the residents who are experiencing poor service delivery.

This latest scandal should be even more depressing to the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, who have been experiencing a long-standing water crisis.

The intervention of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the crisis in July led to the Council FOR Scientific and Industrial Research conducting tests that found that the tap water in the area did not meet the standard for human consumption.

It was discovered that water in the area had a high concentration of nitrate and phosphate, which could lead to chronic health conditions for human beings.

The water crisis in Hammanskraal is just one of the many problems facing the residents of Tshwane and logically the city should be paying more attention to such pressing matters.