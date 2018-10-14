The City of Tshwane emergency services are investigating an alert that two people may have have drowned in the Apies River during a weekend of flash floods and electricity outages across the city‚ following heavy rains.

On Sunday afternoon‚ the Tshwane Emergency Services Department (EMS) said it had attended to various flooding incidents since Saturday afternoon when a thunderstorm with strong winds and hail approached Tshwane from the south.

The initial storm started in the East Rand and swept through Tshwane‚ specifically the northern and western areas that were the most affected from around 1pm continuing throughout the night. Storm water drains were blocked and could not handle the massive amount of water‚ hail and debris entering certain areas.

The most severe flash floods were observed in Hammanskraal‚ Temba‚ Pretoria West and Pretoria North.

The Apies River was in full flood for some time‚ the EMS said. Traffic was directed away from the low-water bridges and subways‚ especially the subway in Rachel de Beer Street‚ in Pretoria North.

"This morning‚ a community member reported that he saw two bodies in the Apies River close to the low water bridge in Capital Park‚" the city EMS said.