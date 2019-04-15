Adding touch of splendour to rural setting

Letta Baloyi, 50, from Rotterdam village, clearly remembers the last time she went for a swim in a river near her home in 1979.

"We were swimming in the Klein Letaba 'Retabi' River when two girls got in to swim and they disappeared under water. The incident shook me so much I stopped swimming," Baloyi says.

She is speaking to Sowetan at Tshepisho Entertainment Center, a fairly new development in the area where entrepreneurs have opened entertainment facilities, which include swimming pools, in villages in Limpopo.

Baloyi says she was thrilled because this meant children and adults could have fun and still be safe. "These pools give us peace of mind," she says.

Phetole Modika, a headman at Ga-Maphalle village, says he was also happy about the development.