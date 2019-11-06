‘There are even worms coming out of the taps’ – Hammanskraal resident

The water crisis in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, is so bad that there are even worms coming out of the taps, according to a resident.

Julia Msiza has been living in Hammanskraal since 1983. The 56-year-old said their area had been without water for the past two weeks.

She said she made a gruesome discovery on Sunday when she opened one of her taps at her home.

“It is very bad really, when I went to the tap, there were worms coming out from the tap. I don’t know about the other residents, but mine was very bad.

“I couldn’t use the water, because I was afraid of the germs and there are small children in my house. I had to go somewhere and buy water,” Msiza told TimesLIVE.

She said residents buy water for about R2 a bucket. She buys about 10 buckets on a daily basis.

“My family consists of seven people. I have got a big family and our toilet is inside the house.”

Msiza called on government to resolve the water crisis in the area as a matter of urgency.

“Maybe if they [government] get our complaints, they [government] will help us because there is no service delivery here.”