Pit toilets a disaster waiting to happen

About 570 primary school pupils in North West are forced to share eight pit toilets.

This comes as the school's flushing toilets are currently being fixed and the department has not provided them with proper temporary ablution facilities.

Parents are now worried that one day the toilets will sink and hurt their children.

"Those toilets are unsafe and unhygienic for our children. These are primary school

children whose lives are at risk. There are openings in the roof and you see them jumping in and out of the opening, and one wonders what

will happen when they jump inside and fall right into the toilet hole," said a 42-year-old woman.

When Sowetan visited the school yesterday, the toilet floors were wet with urine and some toilet seats had poo stains. The smell was pungent and unbearable.

These are the terrible conditions faced by Mphebatho Primary School pupils in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, daily.

A 13-year-old grade 7 pupil said he only uses the toilets when he want to pass urine.