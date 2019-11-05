Girl loses one arm after dogs maul her

A nine-year-old girl has had her left arm amputated after she was mauled by two dogs at a neighbour's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Reatile Thoko has been hospitalised since October 26 after she suffered serious injuries on her body.

Her grandmother Nthuseng Tolo told Sowetan that the owner of the dogs, Clement Mangalana, offered the family R1,000 "compensation" and when they took offence, he allegedly assaulted the mother of the girl.

Tolo said Reatile was walking with her three-year-old cousin Thoriso, visiting her friend not far from their home. She said the gate at the neighbour's house was open and the dogs came out and attacked the children.

"When the children saw the dogs they ran to a nearby house. I don't know how they did it but my granddaughter was able to throw the little one over the wall and she also jumped. [But] the dogs followed them," Tolo said.

She said the two dogs attacked Reatile, but Thoriso was able to sneak through the gate at the back. Thoriso was bitten on the knee. She was taken to hospital and was discharged the same day.