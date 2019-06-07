Two leopards shot dead after a toddler was attacked in Kruger Park

Two-and-a-half-year-old Courtney Ntimane, who was mauled to death by a leopard in the Kruger National Park on Wednesday, will be buried on Sunday.

"Courtney Ntimane was attacked by a leopard at Malelane living quarters and was rushed to the nearest hospital but unfortunately did not make it," SANParks said in a statement on Friday.

"Two leopards were shot in the immediate vicinity of the scene, an adult female and a sub-adult female and they both correspond with reports from eyewitnesses."

The staff member's child was attacked at the Malelane Technical Services living quarters about 8pm on Wednesday and was certified dead at the Shongwe Hospital.