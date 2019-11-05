Xolani Gwala spurned celebrity lifestyle, electing to be closer to people

In the farm lands of the then Natal Midlands, a school that was meant to nature young boys to become priests of the Roman Catholic Church was clearly absorbing more and more learners who had no aspirations of being men of the cloth.

These boys, including the likes of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, were sent there by parents who felt that the school provided a safer environment in the now KwaZulu-Natal province that was ravaged by pre-1994 violence and instability.

This is where I met Xolani Gwala, 44, at St Mary's Seminary, a church boarding school just outside of the small rural town of Ixobho. From the beginning, you couldn't but notice that the guy was very clever.

At the time, academic results were released according to how best you performed versus your classmates. The fight for number one spot for exam results was probably as important as winning a soccer league, and Xolani was always in that top three contest.

Academic staff happened to be largely educators who had had one problem or another with the apartheid education system. Among them was the firebrand late ANC activist Reggie Hadebe, who taught history - as and when he was not in detention under the state of emergency.