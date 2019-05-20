Dogs maul 3-year-old to death after mother takes child to tavern

A three-year-old toddler was mauled to death by dogs on Saturday evening near Mokopane in Limpopo.

The toddler was attacked when her mother, 36, took her along to a tavern in Mahwelereng Zone 1 at around 10pm.

“Upon arrival at the tavern, she allegedly laid the toddler to bed in another room and went inside the tavern. The little girl woke up and wondered into the backyard of the tavern and that’s when she got attacked by the dogs until the other patrons came to her rescue.