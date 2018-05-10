The Hodge family is yet to decide whether it will open the gates of their Marakele Animal Sanctuary again after it was forced to put down one of its lions following an attack on the facility’s owner.

Family spokesperson Bernadette Maguire said the death of the lion‚ named Shamba‚ had been a huge setback to the family‚ adding that they were traumatised and upset.

"The incident [Shamba's killing] has been more painful for him than the injuries he suffered‚" Maguire said‚ referring to Michael Hodge‚ one of the sanctuary owners who was mauled by Shamba.

She said "only time will tell" whether the couple will reopen the gates of the sanctuary.

A video of Hodge been taken down by the lion and dragged by his neck at the Thabazimbi lodge went viral several weeks ago. The 10-yea-old Shamba had been hand-reared by the 72-year-old Hodge since birth.