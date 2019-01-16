Little girl brutally killed by two pitbulls

Two pitbull dogs mauled a five-year-old child to death in the resort town of White River in Mpumamanga on Tuesday.

The attack happened around 5pm, when the little girl, who was being accompanied by the owner of the dogs, arrived on the property. The dogs attacked her, biting her all over until she died.

Seargent Cynthia Mbokodo of White River police told Sowetan that the police captured the dogs and took them to the SPCA. Mbokodo said the dogs also attacked their female owner.