Little girl brutally killed by two pitbulls

By Mandla Khoza - 16 January 2019 - 12:26
Shocked community members mill around the scene where a child was bitten to death by two pitbull dogs.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Two pitbull dogs mauled a five-year-old child to death in the resort town of White River in Mpumamanga on Tuesday.

The attack happened around 5pm, when the little girl, who was being accompanied by the owner of the dogs, arrived on the property. The dogs attacked her, biting her all over until she died.

Seargent Cynthia Mbokodo  of White River police told Sowetan that the police captured the dogs and took them to the SPCA. Mbokodo said the dogs also attacked their female owner.

"Information at police's disposal revealed that the owner of the dogs, who is the neighbor to the victim's family, was allegedly coming from work accompanied by the little girl. As soon as she opened the gate, the dogs attacked the girl and she was certified dead at the scene by paramedics," said Mbokodo.

She said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“While the dogs were biting the child the owner, who tried to help, was also injured and as we speak she’s receiving medical attention."

