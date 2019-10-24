Mnisi stabbed many times

A pathology expert who performed an autopsy on the body of a woman who died after being stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her lover, told the court that her clothes were soaked in blood when he received her body.

Dr Kaiser Skhosana, who worked at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Service, yesterday told the Protea magistrate's court that Nonkululeko Mnisi died as a result of being stabbed multiple times.

Skhosana was testifying in the murder case of Mncedisi Mbonambi, who is accused of killing Mnisi at his Zola home in Soweto last year.

While being cross-examined by Mbonambi's defence lawyer, advocate Kenneth Gumede, Skhosana told the court that Mnisi's injuries were caused by a sharp object, but could not say with certainty which object it was.

Gumede asked whether a broken bottle could have been used to stab Mnisi or whether Mnisi could have fallen on the broken piece of the bottle that were found on the scene and thus injuring herself.

Skhosana said: "I do not want to speculate but I do not think it is possible for a person to fall in a spot, get up, and fall on the same spot again."

Skhosana detailed some of the injuries that Mnisi had at the time he assessed her body, and said her clothes were soaked in blood as a result.

He said Mnisi sustained a huge gash on the side of her left leg which was about 4.5cm deep as a result of the sharp object that was used to stab her.