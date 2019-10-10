How I survived a flurry of punches, 15 stab wounds

A Johannesburg woman, who was stabbed 15 times allegedly by her husband, has accused police of failing to enforce a protection order she had obtained against him.

The woman, who cannot be named because of the battle for custody of their two children, relived the attack she endured allegedly at the hands of her husband.

On September 11, the Randburg magistrate's court dismissed the husband's bid to nullify his wife's protection order and to declare her unfit to have custody of their children.

The 42-year-old mother told Sowetan that the attack happened at their matrimonial home in North Riding, northern Johannesburg, on September 13.

She had obtained a protection order against her husband after he allegedly assaulted her earlier this year.

"I was not living at home for a number of months because I had a protection order against my husband and we were separated in the interim," she said.