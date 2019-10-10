How I survived a flurry of punches, 15 stab wounds
A Johannesburg woman, who was stabbed 15 times allegedly by her husband, has accused police of failing to enforce a protection order she had obtained against him.
The woman, who cannot be named because of the battle for custody of their two children, relived the attack she endured allegedly at the hands of her husband.
On September 11, the Randburg magistrate's court dismissed the husband's bid to nullify his wife's protection order and to declare her unfit to have custody of their children.
The 42-year-old mother told Sowetan that the attack happened at their matrimonial home in North Riding, northern Johannesburg, on September 13.
She had obtained a protection order against her husband after he allegedly assaulted her earlier this year.
"I was not living at home for a number of months because I had a protection order against my husband and we were separated in the interim," she said.
The woman said she was happy to finally have an opportunity to see her two children after months of erratic visiting schedules.
"I got to the gate of the North Riding complex where we have a home together, and he initially denied me entry into the premises, but later changed his mind. I entered the house and was overcome by a strange feeling," she recalled.
"While I was talking to the children, he walked in and confronted me about the conversation I was having with the kids. He shoved his finger in my face and then I pointed at him as well, then he punched me between my eyes."
The mother of two said her husband landed a flurry of punches before she attempted to run out of the house.
Her husband allegedly stabbed her 10 times in the neck and five times in various parts of her body, including her arms and shoulders.
She said a neighbour had to rush her to hospital where she spent three weeks fighting for her life. She said her husband was only arrested three weeks after the incident and he was released from custody after spending less than a day in the Douglasdale police station holding cells.
"I fear for my life because he is well connected with the police. It didn't make sense to me that he was arrested weeks after the attack and that he didn't even spend a lot of time in jail," she said.
The man is expected back at the Randburg magistrate's court on October 18 after his case was postponed for further investigation.
Cpt Mpho Tshetlhane said she could not comment on the matter as the investigating officer was not present at the station yesterday and that the docket was not yet returned to them from the court.
The man's lawyer Deon Pool, refused to comment, stating that the matter was a "private and domestic issue".
"This matter is between two family members who are going through an enormous amount of strain and it is not fair to have it on the front page of a newspaper. I am taking serious exception to this and will bring it up in court," said Pool.
