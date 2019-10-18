'She had blood on her chest'

A neighbour of a woman who was doused with petrol and set alight, allegedly by her boyfriend, says the deceased ran down the corridor while engulfed in flames.

Maletsatsi Ngoashe testified in the Johannesburg regional court yesterday in the murder case of Mpho Thobane who allegedly doused his girlfriend Viwe Dlalingozi with petrol.

Thobane initially faced a charge of arson, but the state withdrew the charge after failing to link him to the fire.

Thobane allegedly burnt Dlalingozi in her Johannesburg flat after the couple had an argument on October 25 last year.

Ngoashe told the court that she heard the couple speaking loudly, but dismissed it as a gathering amongst a small group of friends.