Hitmen given R130, two cellphones for hit on wife

A Soweto man has allegedly confessed to hiring hitmen to kill his wife for R70,000.

From this amount, he would pay them R30,000 for the job, according to a confession statement seen by Sowetan.

Thabo Lehloibi, 32, will appear at the Protea magistrate's court on charges of murder and robbery in connection with the killing of his wife, Matumelo Lehloibi, 30.

Matumelo was killed in their rented room in Dlamini.

In the confession statement, Lehloibi allegedly confessed to hiring Thabang Kwena to do the job. The pair were denied bail last week and the case was postponed to this week for further investigation.

In the statement, Lehloibi detailed how Kwena and an accomplice knocked on their door after the couple's two children had left for school on October 10.

"I heard a knock on our door and I opened it and saw Jabu who I later came to know that his real name is Thabang. I knew him as I arranged with him to kill my wife two weeks ago and he told me he will get someone to assist him," the statement reads.

He claims Matumelo was a prophet and was hiding money from him and no longer engaged him in her finances.