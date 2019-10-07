'Please, just leave my baby at my door,' says distraught mom

A mother of four is distraught after her nine-month-old son was stolen by a woman who claimed to be the baby's grandmother.

An emotional Nancy Mmusi, 29, could not fight back her tears yesterday as she told Sowetan about the last time she saw her son.

Lihle was stolen by a middle-aged woman who, according to neighbours, had lost her own baby girl during birth in August.

The baby boy was stolen from his mother's home after the woman said she would return him after he had visited her for a few hours.

Police have launched a hunt for the woman.

Mmusi said the woman had told her that she was a relative of the father of her children and that she wanted to spend time with them.

"She came here on a Friday afternoon and said she would like to see the kids," said a sobbing Mmusi.