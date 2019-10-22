Into the belly of the beast

The entrance to Sibanye-Stillwater's Khuseleka mine shaft in Rustenburg is a hive of activity with mineworkers in white overalls and torches emerging from underground.

At every shift change, the miners enter the belly of the earth through the shaft armed with knee guards, hard hats, gloves, ear plugs and goggles.

They go underground not knowing if they will make it back to the surface of a mine boasting one of the largest platinum reserves in South Africa.

Last week, Sowetan joined a team of experts to get a better understanding of the conditions mineworkers work under. We were led underground using a free-fall lift dropping at 15m per second. It took us down 550m in less than a minute.

Once it stopped, we found ourselves having to walk about 200m to where we had to climb onto chairlifts that transported us about a kilometre into the shaft where workers mine platinum.

By the time we reached the tunnel with the lift the humidity had become unbearable. With sweat dripping down our faces, we stopped at a meeting place where shift leaders prepare their crews for the work ahead.

They read reports left behind by crews that worked in preceding shifts and ensure that conditions are favourable to work in. Along the route, dozens of mineworkers go on about their work.