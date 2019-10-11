Justice for woman killed 5 years ago

The family of a Soweto woman who was shot and killed allegedly by her boyfriend is relieved that he has been arrested more than five years after the murder.

Khanyisile Khubeka, 22, was killed in Jabulani in February 2014 after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend.

Police spokesperson Const Dakalo Phemula said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning after being on the run for five years.

He is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court today on a charge of murder.

The accused was spotted by a local who informed the police about his whereabouts.

Wandile Radebe, Khubeka's cousin, yesterday told Sowetan that the family had given up hope on police catching the suspect.

"The police told us that they could not issue a warrant of arrest for this guy because there were no witnesses when the shooting occurred.