Rhythm City actor Masilela's murder trial postponed after one accused not present in court

By Tankiso Makhetha - 07 October 2019 - 14:14
Dumi Masilela.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

The trial of five men accused of shooting and killing Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela is expected to commence on Tuesday after one of the suspects was not present in court.

Bongani John Masombuka, Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, Khumbuzo Solomon Mukhuba, Brian Makhubedu and Mashudu Malema face charges of murder, hijacking, attempted hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Judge Papi Mosopa rolled the matter over to Tuesday as Makhubedi was not present in court on Monday.

Masilela was shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa South and died in hospital on August 3 last year.  Gauteng police said Masilela and a friend sped off after they were approached by attackers in a Jeep on August 2. The men responded by firing shots at them.

Police were able to establish that a total of six suspects were behind the murder. The initial five were arrested last year. One of them, the owner of the Jeep, was released after it was established that he was also the victim of a hijacking.  The fifth suspect was arrested later and the sixth died in a robbery.

