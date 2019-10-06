South Africa

Police launch manhunt for baby snatcher

By Tankiso Makhetha - 06 October 2019 - 09:50
Police launch manhunt for baby snatcher.
Police launch manhunt for baby snatcher.

Police have launched a manhunt for a middle aged woman who allegedly stole a toddler from a 29-year-old woman in Soweto on Friday.

According to the police, the mother of the child claims that an unknown middle aged woman who introduced herself as Matsidiso – a relative to her children’s father - entered her home and said she was looking for the kids.

“The mother  told Matsidiso  that one of her kids was not yet back from school while her 10-year-old boy was playing at a neighbour's house,” said police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula.

“The  woman (Matsidiso)then left and  a short while later came back with the 10 year old boy. Matsidiso succeeded in convincing the unsuspecting mother to allow her to leave with the 10-year-old boy as well as the toddler for a visit to her place of residence in Protea South, zone 6.”

Mother's screams alert guards to ‘baby snatcher’ at Baragwanath Hospital

A 25-year-old woman has appeared in court on charges of child stealing following an incident at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
News
3 days ago

He said the 10-year-old returned after an hour and told his mother that Matsidiso had instructed him to go home after they arrived at a house in Protea South, Zone 6.

“Upon the mother's visit to the house where the 10 year old boy indicated as the house he left the woman and the toddler  they found out that the woman had vanished without a trace with the toddler,” Mvula said.

He said a case of child stealing is being investigated and that a manhunt has been launched in a bid to track down the woman.

Alleged Bara baby snatcher's case postponed till August 28

Alleged baby snatcher Kereleng Ramoisa, who is accused of abducting a newborn baby from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, has over a month ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X