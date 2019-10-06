Police launch manhunt for baby snatcher.

Police have launched a manhunt for a middle aged woman who allegedly stole a toddler from a 29-year-old woman in Soweto on Friday.

According to the police, the mother of the child claims that an unknown middle aged woman who introduced herself as Matsidiso – a relative to her children’s father - entered her home and said she was looking for the kids.

“The mother told Matsidiso that one of her kids was not yet back from school while her 10-year-old boy was playing at a neighbour's house,” said police spokesperson Sgt Khalipha Mvula.

“The woman (Matsidiso)then left and a short while later came back with the 10 year old boy. Matsidiso succeeded in convincing the unsuspecting mother to allow her to leave with the 10-year-old boy as well as the toddler for a visit to her place of residence in Protea South, zone 6.”