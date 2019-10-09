South Africa

Case withdrawn against Sebokeng pupil accused of murdering teen

By Iavan Pijoos - 09 October 2019 - 09:06
The 14-year-old pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.
Image: Panyaza Lesufi via Twitter

The case against the 15-year-old pupil accused of stabbing a schoolmate to death with a pair of scissors in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, has been provisionally withdrawn, police said on Wednesday morning.

“The matter was withdrawn for the police to complete its outstanding investigation. When the investigation is complete the matter is going to be taken back to court,” Captain Fikile Funda told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

