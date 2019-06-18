Cops to be assigned to Gauteng schools

Each public school in Gauteng will be assigned with one police officer that the school can call on whenever there is a problem.

This was revealed by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi when he outlined his plans for the provincial education.

"A police will be allocated to a school in an event a school needs police, then the said officer will assist accordingly.

"We are also working with mobile companies so that when one presses number nine on their cellphone and holds it for more than 30 seconds it will ring to the nearest police station, alerting the police identified to work with that particular problem," Lesufi said.

In the last few months, Gauteng has experienced a surge of violence at public schools.