Final year student killed

The father of another Limpopo student stabbed to death, allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil, wants the suspect to tell the court why he murdered his son.

Tlou Nkoana, 23, from Ivy Park in Polokwane was stabbed in full view of patrons on Saturday night while with friends at a music event. He later died at the hospital.

Tlou's father Maite Nkoana, 67, told Sowetan yesterday that he wants the alleged killer to tell the court why he killed his son without any provocation.

"I don't know why he killed my son but what I hear is that the suspect is part of the Flora Park gang that goes around robbing and intimidating people.

"My son sustained a deep stab wound in his neck and my three fingers could fit [in it]. [There is] one wound on the shoulder and another one on his right hand," he said.

Nkoana said his son died 20 minutes after arriving at Polokwane Provincial Hospital.

Tlou's murder happened less than 2km away from where another student Thorisho Themane was killed in March. At least seven high school pupils were arrested for Themane's murder. The killing was captured on video which subsequently went viral on social media.

Police spokesman Col Moatshe Ngoepe said police have arrested a 17-year-old pupil from one of the high schools in Polokwane for Tlou's murder.

"The suspect . was arrested on Monday for the murder which happened on Saturday. The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigation will tell," he said.

Tlou's friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said the incident happened at the Polokwane Wrestling Hall during the annual Gika July event where upcoming artists perform.