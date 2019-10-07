Pupils' parents accuse school of arrogance after boy stabbed to death

It was an emotional moment as a group of about 30 parents gathered outside Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Zone 10, Sebokeng, on Monday.

This is where Tshepo Mphehlo, 14, was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old fellow pupil. According to the district director Victor Thetha, the boys in grade 9 were playing when Tshepo was stabbed with a pair of scissors in the chest. Traces of blood could be seen in the passage leading to the school's sickroom where he succumbed to his injury.

The parents demanded that their children should be allowed to go home.

Community leader and a parent, Lebogang Saul, accused the school of being arrogant.

'I heard people talking and I immediately rushed to school. They asked if I had a child in grade 9 but I was worried as a parent. Now they won't let us go home with our children. This is the third incident this year. We are always coming here to intervene when there is a gang-related incident," he said.

He said the last time he had to intervene in a fight between pupils who had pangas.

Another parent, Teboho Shota, said he had two children at the school.

"We always have to leave our workplaces to come and intervene on gang-related issues. Always the school principal Jeff Khumalo knows nothing about these incidents. We are worried about our children's safety at this school," he said.

When Khumalo was asked if Thuto Tiro was a troubled school, he responded by saying "no, the school was doing well academically".