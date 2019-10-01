Tito Mboweni won't say if Bosasa tax inquiry will look into CR17 donation

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has declined to say whether the tax inquiry into Bosasa affairs would be extended to investigate a donation the company made to then ANC presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign, citing confidentiality.

Mboweni said according to the law governing tax administration, a tax inquiry was private and confidential and the same law prohibited the disclosure of a taxpayer’s information.

He was responding to a written parliamentary question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who wanted to know the terms of reference of the Sars tax inquiry into Bosasa and persons associated with the company.

He also wanted to know whether the inquiry would investigate the R500,000 donation made by Bosasa to the CR17 campaign, and whether the specified R500,000 donation was declared for income or donations tax.

“The questions relate to taxpayer information provided by a taxpayer and taxpayer information obtained by Sars in respect of a taxpayer.

“Sars is prohibited from disclosing such taxpayer information in terms of section 68 (1)(b) of the Tax Administration Act (TAA), Act 28 of 2011,” Mboweni said in a written response published by parliament on Tuesday.