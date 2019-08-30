Tito Mboweni sells us paralysis when the economy needs leadership

So, we are informed that among China's key success paradigm is the sequencing of the word People before the word Republic - that is the People's Republic of China - so that people come first at all times and if you serve in public governance structures, your commitments are to the people of the republic.

We have the Republic of South Africa, with little emphasis on the people.

Using this premise it is not surprising that the National Treasury's economic policy unit found it acceptable to pen a policy paper aimed at ticking their requirement box in lieu of addressing key impediments to the country's growth potential.

From where many of us are situated, we are "dead with diagnostic constructs" and we are fatigued by the intensity of such diagnostic diatribe.

The purported economic strategy paper is nothing but an insult to the majority of citizens.